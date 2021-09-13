The Shag is without doubt this summer’s styling hit. But it’s wilder sister, The Wolf, is starting to dominate the headlines and take over TikTok with its flattering layers, dimensional texture and eye-skimming fringe…

Get the look – The Wolf by Kate Drury. Make-up: Lan Nguyen-Grealis Photo: Richard Miles

“The Shag has been popular with clients for a few months, but recently they have been asking for more texture through the layers, a heavier fringe and a more dishevelled, sexier finish,” says Kate Drury from MODE Hair, Chipping Campden and the 2020 Newcomer of the Year at the British Hairdressing Awards.

“The Wolf is a cooler version of the Shag, incorporating elements of the popular mullet with more movement and texture. It’s the perfect style for longer hair.”

Kate describes how to get the look

Comb through all the hair, take a triangular fringe section and part down the centre. Starting on one side, over-direct the section to the opposite side and razor from short to long. This will create the guideline for the rest of the frame. Repeat on the other side. Cut an A-line perimeter using a razor for a soft and textured end. To create separation and added texture, take 1” sections throughout and twist-razor cut or point cut in alternating directions. Create long, soft layers working at 90-degrees and slicing. To maintain length, only remove the corners. Blast hair upside down with a hairdryer for an undone look before adding extra texture on dry hair. Go back into the fringe section and slice into it with the razor, adding more choppiness and texture. Work from the centre out to the sides to direct and push the hair away from the face.

Make-up: Lan Nguyen-Grealis

Photographs: Richard Miles

