Hair trends 2021. These hair cuts and colours are cool!

Hair: Daniele De Angelis, TONI&GUY, London. Photographer: Kevin Luchmun. Colour: Stuart Matuska. Make-up: Kelly Mendiola. Styling: Dr.Manrutt Wongkaew

Looking for inspiration for a new hair cut or hair colour for 2021 (even if the hairdressers are still closed)? Make up your mind for the new season and take a look at the newest hair collection, named ‘Memento Audere Semper’, of Daniele De Angelis, London Hairdresses of the Year, and Academy Manager at the flagship TONI&GUY Academy in central London. The haircuts are edgy and the pastel and blonde hair colours are amazing.

“Memento Audere Semper is a Latin phrase by Gabriele d’Annunzio and means in each moment it doesn’t matter if it’s good or bad, it’s important to remember to dare always’, explains De Angelis. ‘Hair isn’t just an addition, it’s is part of your expression, freedom, your journey to be who you want to be. When creating an image, it is always important for me to portray a strong and independent woman, always keeping suitability at the forefront of my vision. I believe everything has a beauty, but not everyone can see it. I wanted to show that through a series images that have a vulnerability to them, yet hold a domineering feel of empowerment, whilst allowing my skills to be seen throughout”.

