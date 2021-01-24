The Shag is the hairstyle of lockdown 3.0. Hair: Brooks & Brooks Hairdressing. Photo: courtesy of Brooks & Brooks

The Shag is back! It is a huge hair trend for 2021. According to Sam Ashcroft, creative team member at Brooks & Brooks, London, this 70s/80s haircut is the epitome of rock n’ roll – casual, sexy and effortless. “The typical features that make up a shag hairstyle include choppy, dishevelled ends, layers around the crown and lots of texture. The modern shag is choppy and has lots of texture, but doesn’t make you look like everyone in an ‘80s heavy metal band.“

The Shag is the hairstyle of lockdown 3.0. Hair: Brooks & Brooks Hairdressing. Photo: courtesy of Brooks & Brooks

“The secret is it works on almost every hair texture and length; though beware, too many layers and the style can appear a bit too choppy and dated.” The key to getting this haircut right and bang on is the fringe. Get the fringe right and the haircut will always fall into place.

When it comes to colour there are so many options for colouring the shag – which makes this trend incredibly versatile. “The haircut and style is more lived in and effortless and so this can translate with the colour. Because it has so much movement, direction and texture, the cut pairs perfectly with dimension. Tone-on-tone flecks of colour placed to contour the layers really bring the style to life.”

The Shag is the hairstyle of lockdown 3.0. Hair: Brooks & Brooks Hairdressing. Photo: courtesy of Brooks & Brooks

Coppers and redheads will also look amazing with this cut, it’s a colour that will turn heads and worn with this cut it will do exactly that. For those who want to really go for the grunge look go pink; a pink shag is something of beauty. It just works, from pastel rose to vibrant pink, choose a tone that suits your skin complexion.”