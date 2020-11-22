When it comes to hair trends and hair colors, at ADVERSUS we usually look at the international Fashion Weeks from Milan and Paris (simply because we regularly attend to those fashion weeks). But let’s not forget a leading and trendy fashion city like London! All kinds of interesting things are happening there, too. Super cool, for example, is the “mushroom blonde” hair color trend by the renowned hair salon Brooks & Brooks in London. This hair color trend for winter 2020 2021 is inspired by the fashion color “Mushroom”, an innovative shade that is very popular at the moment.
What does the mushroom blonde hair color look like? Mushroom blonde is a fairly light blonde hair color with a cool undertone that is (thus) inspired by the color of mushrooms. This hair color is often combined with balayage.
Take a look at the pictures and get inspired!
ADVERSUS