Mushroom blonde is the newest hair color trend for winter 2020 2021. This hair color – inspired by the color of mushrooms (of course!) but also by one of the most popular fashion colors of the moment – suits everybody!

Mushroom blonde. Photo: courtesy of Brooks & Brooks

When it comes to hair trends and hair colors, at ADVERSUS we usually look at the international Fashion Weeks from Milan and Paris (simply because we regularly attend to those fashion weeks). But let’s not forget a leading and trendy fashion city like London! All kinds of interesting things are happening there, too. Super cool, for example, is the “mushroom blonde” hair color trend by the renowned hair salon Brooks & Brooks in London. This hair color trend for winter 2020 2021 is inspired by the fashion color “Mushroom”, an innovative shade that is very popular at the moment.

Mushroom, popular fashion color FW 2020 2021. Photo: courtesy of Giada

What does the mushroom blonde hair color look like? Mushroom blonde is a fairly light blonde hair color with a cool undertone that is (thus) inspired by the color of mushrooms. This hair color is often combined with balayage.

Mushroom blonde. Photo: courtesy of Brooks & Brooks

Mushroom blonde. Photo: courtesy of Brooks & Brooks

Take a look at the pictures and get inspired!

ADVERSUS