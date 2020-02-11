Barbara Mendez is our new featured model

Barbara Mendez: Today I am here, not believing what’s going on! If it weren’t for fashion, I wouldn’t have known another country anytime soon…

Barbara Mendez ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

As soon as I saw Barbara, our new featured model, it was love (professionally speaking) at first sight. Barbara had just arrived in Milan from São Paulo, Brazil, and on a typical Milan cold (sunny but cold) winter morning we had an appointment to shoot the video and the photos you can see below.

Beautiful, tall, a perfect body and eyes everybody is falling in love with (literally 100% of the comments I am receiving about Barbara’s video and photos start with “Oh those eyes…”. This is Barbara Mendez, our new featured model. Barbara is represented in Milan by Olympia Model Management http://www.olympiamodel.com @olympiamodel Watch her video and photos, and do not forget to read her interview below ;-) Alessio

How old are you, and where do you come from? I am 18 years old and I am from São Paulo, Brazil.

How did you start modeling? I started modeling in February last year (2019) when I decided to try my career … I started a course with a model school in my city, where I learned all the catwalk techniques, photos, how to dress to go to castings, how the market works, etc… Let’s say it is a “scouter” agency, as soon as my scouter hit my eyes she told me that I would rock in Europe and in several places in the world, it was then that she believed in me and gave me the course at no cost! When she told me I was going to rock the fashion world, I didn’t believe it, but I kept going … today I am 18 years old and I am here, not believing what’s going on! If it weren’t for fashion, I wouldn’t have known another country anytime soon. I am totally grateful for this beautiful opportunity and for this experience that is being unique in my life, I will keep all those moments forever! ❤

Where are you planning to move to, after Milan? London.

Barbara and fashion. Are you a fashion addict? Favorite fashion brands? I was never really a fashion addict, but I have always been in love with fashion! Today I try to study more about it and gain knowledge about it. My favorite brand is Nike and now Dolce & Gabbana!

What are your hobbies, what sports do you practice? Walk on the beach, play volleyball with friends on the beach, go to the gym…

What is your personal style? How do you dress in your free time? What about the casting days? I love black clothes, basic clothes and no prints! I always try to get inspired and choose different styles! On casting days I always wear black clothes, boots, berets, whatever…

The best thing about being a model? Traveling and knowing the world through work, meeting new people, new cultures…

And the worst thing about being a model? :-) Model are treated as if they were an object!

We would like to thank Olympia Model Management in Milan. Check their website http://www.olympiamodel.com and their instagram@olympiamodel