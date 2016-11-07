Young, cool, girly hair looks at MSGM Summer 2017. Interview with James Pecis

We asked James Pecis, one of the top hair stylists in the fashion world, to tell us more about the hair looks he created for the MSGM Summer 2017 at the Milan Fashion Week.

“A young cool feel, all the girls have a little volume in the top, a little touch of fifties bump right there but then it is all small hair, pushed around the ears”.

Can you tell us something about the new hair trends you saw on the catwalks for Summer 2017? “Yes, I saw a lot of ‘fifties vibe’ popping up in some ways, in hair an makeup, and in fashion. About hair you also see a lot of rolling an tucking, a lot of twisting hair.”

ADVERSUS