Yao Shau, a perfect match of beauty and class. Models We Love

Backstage at the Fashion Weeks it is very easy to meet interesting people. Mostly models of course, and sometimes among the many beautiful girls you spot some special ones, as we did backstage at the Borbonese Fall Winter 2019 2020 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. Yao Shau is a very beautiful model from Taiwan, based in Shanghai, she is currently in Milan, and in Milan she is represented by Wonderwall Management.

Yao has been modeling for seven years, she has been on the cover of the most important fashion magazines, and enjoys her modeling career because she can ‘collect memories’ as she told us in the video. And what she does not like about modeling… well, watch the video below and find out by yourself ;-) Yao is one of the Models We love!

WATCH THE VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH YAO SHAU

