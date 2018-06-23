Wolf Totem SS 2019. Inspiration: Tibet

 
Wolf Totem SS 2019
Tibet, and its millenary culture, is the creative inspiration of Wolf Totem Spring-Summer collection 2019. The maison looks out to the Orient, where its origins lie, with an international and cosmopolite spirit: intense decorativism from Central Asia is reinterpreted through contemporary materials and workmanship.

The visual effect is that of a modern-day aesthetic mystique. Fabrics range from highly-figurative prints to PVC light transparencies, from tannin-textile to sportswear and technical materials. Precious patterns design brand-new silhouettes: rivets and embroideries give new shape to the wolf head, representing the essence of Wolf Totem, together with other graphic elements. Laser cut-outs contrast with hand-made painting, metal appliqués and rhinestones connect tradition and modernity. Bright and bold nuances recall the Tibetan wilderness, glorious and full of contradictions: Tibet Red interacts with Jungle Green and Glossy Yellow. Earth colors play with hyper-futuristic details, such as synthetic fluorescence.

Cultural elements, the Tibetan language and traditional ornaments, become figurative elements of a new global aesthetic language. In the new spring-summer season, Wolf Totem gives life to a new dimension, the union of tradition and modernity, setting out from ancient cultures to rewrite the code of our contemporary lifestyle.

