Verona is the new ADVERSUS Featured Model. Just look at her.

VERONA – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

It was a hot afternoon in Milan, almost nobody on the street as it is quite normal in Milan during the summer, and a video and photo shoot in the planning. The model I was waiting for was Verona – our new Adversus Featured Model. Verona (her real name is Veronika) is an extremely beautiful model from Minsk, Belarus, represented in Milan by The Wolves Model Management.

I said Verona is very beautiful. Maybe beautiful is not enough, in this case. But I count on the fact that you will watch her two (2!) videos and her photos here below, so I will not have to spend too many words about her beauty, you will see it with your own eyes. Alessio.

Verona is represented in Milan by THE WOLVES MODEL MANAGEMENT On the web and on Instagram

WATCH VERONA IN THESE TWO AMAZING VIDEOS

What is your name, and can you tell us more about yourself? My name is Verona, I am 19 years old and I am from Minsk, Belarus.

How long have you been working as a model? I have been working as a model for four years.

How did you start modeling? A model agency in Minsk saw me, so they asked for my phone number, and asked me to sign a contract with them. I was still studying at school and living my parents at the time. They just saw me and liked me J

WATCH VERONA’S PHOTO GALLERY (THE INTERVIEW CONTINUES BELOW)

What is the thing you do not like about being a model? I think I do not like castings in the hot weather! And sometimes when you have to shoot all day for a catalogue you are really tired at the end, but this is also a part of our job, so it is ok.

Do you work full time as a model, or do you also study? I study fashion design, it is a five years course, I have been studying three years already, so I have two more years to go. And my dream is of course to become, one day, a fashion designer.

Which is your favorite fashion brand? I love Chanel, their style is so classic, but with a modern touch. I love colors, their colors, their style.

You also design fashion. What is your style, what type of clothes do you design? I like to design classic style clothes, not the crazy style, so the clothes I design are also classic. I like Chanel style, Prada style.

