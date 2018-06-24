Trendy hair looks for men at the N21 Summer 2019 Show with Toni&Guy

Hair trends for men 2019. We saw really amazing hair looks for the guys backstage at the N21 Summer 2019 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. We asked the Toni&Guy Italia team to explain how to achieve this hair look, which products to use, and how to proceed, step by step. Watch the video interview with ‘Ryan’ David Concannon and/or read the interview below. Don’t forget to have a look at the pics. And copy the look!

This is what Ryan told us:

The look that we’re doing today is basically a look where we’re working mostly on individuality. We’re working on a mixture of textures going from quite a sleek look at the front to a lot of very lived-in texture in the back.

The main inspiration of this, as I said already, is individuality. It’s the most important thing and if you look at the looks all of them are quite individual to the person, and they’re quite offset, so nothing too clean and too perfect, quite lived-in textures.

The products that were used today are label.m products. The first one we’re using – if you ever want to try this look at home – is label.m Blow Out Spray. So we are working this into the hair, drying it in and using a vent brush to create as much volume as possible, working it all up towards the top of the head.

Once we finish creating this lived-in texture we’ve got a texturizing volume spray [label.m Complete Texturising Volume Spray]. So this is an amazing spray that gives us a really lived-in texture. Really a kind of irregular type.

And the last thing that we’re using, to give it that double texture is a gel (label.m create gel). So we are just bringing down the front so it clashes as much as possible so that everything is coming up through the back. And these are the looks. Very very simple.

And then we added other looks, another 8 or 9 looks for the guys with quite short hair. Those looks are very very clean with very nice quick shapes.

ADVERSUS