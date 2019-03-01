Trendy and messy hairstyles with Mari Ohashi at the Milan Fashion Week

Messy textures and a lot of hair product on the roots. Mari Ohashi talks about the hair looks she created together with her Toni&Guy team for the Arthur Arbesser Summer 2019 Show. Watch the video interview, take a look at the pictures and copy this summer hair style!

This is what hair stylist Mari Ohashi told us:

“Arthur Arbesser is inspired by the idea of a woman artist. He imagines this woman artist in her studio where she is making ceramic. She’s creating pottery and she’s doesn’t care about her look. So she just brought her hair back and tied it in a knot, just to get the hair away from her working space, so that it is not in her way. This woman has a free spirit. She doesn’t care about her hair that much”.

“So we created a kind of messy texture, a bit greasy on the roots, to get that feeling of a woman that doesn’t really care that much. We used Label.M products. A volumizing product to create the texture and we put lots of like wax spray on the roots to make it shiny and also a little bit dirtier”.

“And then we’ve used a little comb to comb through the hair at the front to create a little bit of direction. Then we used a gloss, to make it really shiny on the roots. So we created a greasy dirty texture and dry ends. So we play with two different textures. With the catwalk lights you get a very interesting contrast.”

