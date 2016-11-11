Transparent skin, glittery eyelids. Christelle Coquet explains the makeup look at Aquilano.Rimondi SS2017

Transparency and light. Very transparent skin and light is on the eyelids. A mix with glitter to give a glow to the moving eyelid and a new solid gloss from MAC, put all over the eyes, even a little bit on the cheeks to catch the light.

We asked Christelle Coquet, Makeup Artist, about the trends for Summer 2017. The trend will be easy, you take a product and that will be the look, you are going to take glitters, and that will be the look. Lipstick… and that will be the look. Choose one product… and that will be the makeup.

ADVERSUS