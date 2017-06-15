Soft sexy eccentric hair with Peter Gray at the Les Copains Show in Milan

We got a little bit an exception to the rule here. what we are doing today is soft sensual hair, a little bit of texture, we are using a 1 1/4 inch curling hand, working down because here the hair is already short.

We are just giving the hair a little bit of a soft sexy rough texture. We are using L’oreal products here, we are using the Next Day Spray which gives us a little dry texture.

We are setting the hair vertically, really soft, gentle sexy, easy hair. kind of desirable. Our woman today is a little bit eccentric today, as requested by the designer.

ADVERSUS