The makeup looks for the Blumarine Summer 2017 Show at the Milan Fashion Week was – of course – a total summer look, with a sexy touch we liked very much. In charge of the MAC team one of the best – and nicest – makeup artists of the moment: Petros Petrohilos.

Watch the video interview and copy this makeup look, it is not so difficult and you can think about it also for a sunny winter day, no need to wait for the summer :-)

