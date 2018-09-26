SAINT LAURENT SUMMER19

Different personalities come together in Anthony Vaccarello’s eclectic Summer collection for Saint Laurent.

Each look is an expression of a dynamic individuality created by mixing elements of different decades, diversified by clashes of color. As Paloma Picasso’s vintage re-styling inspired Yves Saint Laurent in the early ‘70s, timeless icons’ codes are blended and reborn for today. Boyish silhouettes hold a feminine confidence while walking the Trocadero and its water path of white palms. Tailoring from the ‘60s interpreted in jersey renews the traditional couture approach. Saint Laurent audacious elegance is subtlety evoked to close the show.

«It’s a silhouette created by a variety of pieces, inspired by different eras and timeless icons. Eclecticism is freedom to build yourself, express your own personality and respect your complexity». Anthony Vaccarello