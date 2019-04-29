SAINT LAURENT SELF 03. From self, personality, to Saint Laurent

The intention of the project is to capture different aspects of the Saint Laurent personality, underlining the complexity of various individuals through the eyes of artists selected by Anthony Vaccarello. It represents the freedom of self-expression without censorship, and conveys many different facets of the Saint Laurent attitude.

Creative disciplines across art and fashion reinforce and fuel the concept of diversity, individuality, and self-confidence through a lens free from pretense and hypocrisy. This project is an artistic commentary on society while emphasizing the core values of Saint Laurent.

Self is formed by a heady mixture of attraction, ambivalence and mystery generated by photographers, artists, and filmmakers who have come together to make a confrontational statement.

Bret Easton Ellis is the third artist whom Saint Laurent worked with for this project, following Daido Moriyama and Vanessa Beecroft.

The video curated by Anthony Vaccarello will be digitally disclosed in parallel with Tribeca Film Festival, taking place in New York from April 24th to May 5th.

Directed by #Bret Easton Ellis “The Arrangement” captures jealousy and obsession. A utopia is still a possibility, and the purity of love is still an option. The short movie is exploring this idea by juxtaposing the elegance of the characters world with the turmoil and dreamy confusion they are experiencing.

Starring:

Hopper Penn

Tes Linnenkoper

Dakota Lindvall

Music:

Windmills of Your Mind

Performed by Petula Clark, Written by Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman and Michel Legrand

Produced by Kiss & Kill