Rina Fukushi in 30 seconds

Rina Fukushi is a very beautiful model. She is from Japan and she walked the most important catwalks this Fall Winter 2017 2018 Fashion Week. We saw her backstage at the Au Jour Le Jour show she was in what we call ‘relax mode’, which is that short moment when makeup and hair are done, but the models do not have to start dressing for the show.

Most girls use this time to relax, I am afraid we took all the free time Rina had, and asked to pose for our video, and for our camera. And we are happy we did it, because here she is, Rina Fukushi in all her beauty :-)

ADVERSUS