Backstage at the Luisa Beccaria Fall Winter 2019 2020 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. Cynthia Di Meo MAC Senior Artist created this very strong and beautiful makeup look for the models, focus on the lips and on the skin.

Red lips and glowy skin with Cynthia Di Meo MAC Senior Artist for the Luisa Beccaria Fall Winter 2019 2020 Show at the Milan Fashion Week.

