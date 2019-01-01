Punk Rock Style Hairdos with James Pecis for Ermanno Scervino Summer 2019

Backstage at the Ermanno Scervino SS 2019 Fashion Show we met and interviewed James Pecis, hair stylist. James created the hair look for this show. Watch the video interview with James Pecis to learn more about this charming hair look with a knot at the back, or read the interview below.

Today it’s a really cool look. It’s a little bit different for them. It has a bit of punk rock influences and it’s a little bit scuba. So we’re using the blow dryer to really direct the hair flat to the head in this little swoop on the forehead and then we’re pulling the hair back with some gel and tightening the knot, and then doing a funny little loop on the back. So it’s contained but there are little pieces that fall off.

It’s a way to put the hair up and contain it but to make it look kind of easy as if she just tied it into a knot and she’s out of the door. We’re using a special kind of gel that doesn’t dry all the way. It can still move and then we can use the blow dryers to push the front flat.

You also did a lot of shows in New York… Can you tell something about that?

We did New York and we did London. London’s really fun as well. Each city is quite different. New York has one type of thing. It’s a little bit more commercial in some ways. London’s a little bit edgier. Milan is a little bit more sexy and Paris is… a little more French.