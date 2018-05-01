Penthesilea Adversus Cover Model

Our new cover model is an old friend. Penthesilea is one of those models you learn to know and appreciate more each time you shoot her. This is the third time we have the pleasure of featuring Penthesilea as Adversus Cover Model, and this time we have outdone ourselves, thanks also to her beauty, and her creative input. A very beautiful (and sexy) video and an equally beautiful photo gallery plus a very personal and interesting interview. What are you waiting for? Start with the video, then scroll down this page for more! Alessio

WATCH THE VIDEO

Let’s talk about your roots. Where are you originally from?

I was born and raised in Holland, but my parents are both from Venezuela. My parents are mixed race. My father is half Jewish, half Indian. My mother is a mix of: Spanish, Nepalese, Irish, French and Native American.

Where do you live?

I live in Amsterdam, with my husband and two babies (two Chihuahua’s) (Continue reading the interview below)

Penthesilea and modeling. Why did you choose the name Penthesilea?

Since I was a young girl I always wanted to work in the legal field, so it seemed better to model under a different name than my real name. So I was looking for a name that would suit me and I came across the name ”Penthesilea”. Penthesilea was an Amazonian queen from the Greek mythology. She was known for her bravery.

And let’s talk about Penthesilea the model. How did you start?

I was ”discovered” in a department store and started with shoots and runway. In my twenties I did a lot of modeling in Dubai. Runway, shoots, commercials.

What do you like in being a model?

I like that I’m able to travel the world, meet new people and see different cultures. Every job is a new experience.

What do you dislike about it?

People in the industry are very shallow. I dislike you often have to wait very long. Nowadays you don’t get paid that well as before.

Your professional dreams?

I have none, since I only do the assignments that I really like. For me modeling is a ”hobby” and not my life purpose.

Let’s talk about your work apart from modeling. Makeup, hair extensions… Take us into the world of beauty accessories produced by Penthesilea.

Well, I’m really a girly girl. I love make up, high heels, beautiful clothing, a lot of hair and wispy long lashes. So I started my own brand; Be Glamourous to provide every girl of long, full hair, gorgeous eyelashes and a Glow that can be seen from the Moon. It’s a web shop where we sell hair extensions, lashes and cosmetics.

Married life… What did you expect, what you did not expect from your life after being married?

I always wanted to get married, since I was a little girl. But it was more for the ”princess for a day” feeling. I did not have many expectations, since the only thing that changes is that you can say; ‘This is my husband’ instead of boyfriend. It sounds more ”serious” and you are a officially a family. It does create a bond for life!

Does marriage change anything? Does passion really go away after the fateful “yes”?

To be honest, nothing really changes. I think what changes is the mindset… If you are just bf/gf it’s easier to end things. When you are married you fight for the relationship when things get hard. That’s because marriage is supposed to be a lifetime commitment. About the passion part: I think you always have to work for your relationship, married or not. Every relationship is like a plant, if you do not water it, it will die.

Penthesilea and men. What attracts you in a man?

I really love sweet, caring men, who are romantic and chivalrous. I want to be treated like a princess. A man has to be intelligent and ambitious and well dressed.

What is the single thing – even in apparently perfect man – that could make you lose all your interest in that man?

Not willing to listen/learn. Nobody is perfect and we can all learn form each other or experiences in life. If a man thinks he knows everything and is not willing to listen/learn it’s a BIG no no! And I don’t like stubborn or arrogant men!

Penthesilea and luxury products and accessories. Your favorite items, your favorite brands if any.

Oehhh, good question! I really love shoes, bags, clothing, lingerie cosmetics and perfume. I love everything! My favorite items are my Hermès bag, a pair of lashes and a good highlighter to get that healthy glowy skin. My favorite brands are: Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Be Glamourous.

What is the most beloved item/dress/accessory in your wardrobe? And what is still missing…?

My favorite dress is a dress from Balmain, it is the same dress Kylie Jenner wore to the Met Gala a couple of years ago. And for bags, I have two favorite bags: One is a custom made Hermès bag and the other is a Louis Vuitton Clutch in a very special color; it looks black but it’s a dark purple color. It was a gift for Valentine.

And what’s missing…? To be honest my husband spoils me enormously! So I have everything my heart desires and more! But…I’m still a girl, and I never say no to gifts. I love gifts!

