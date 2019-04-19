Olga Andrievskaya, Film Director and Actress. “Tarkovsky and Fellini inspire my short movies”

The transition from the TV world to the movie world is not always easy, and not everybody can say to have been successful. Olga Andrievskaya started her career in television, and later became an actress and at the same time started writing and directing her short movies.

We asked Olga to talk to us about her career, and in the video here below you can learn more about Olga Andrievskaya the movie director and the actress, about her inspiration, her current projects and her… dreams. And as dreams have a natural tendency to come true… read on!

WATCH THE VIDEO INTERVIEW HERE:

How did you start as a film director?

I started my creative life in 2000 as a TV presenter. I worked more than six years in TV and radio broadcast where I focused on films. Then I started working as an actress, and creating my own films.

Who are the movie directors that inspire you the most?

Andrei Tarkovsky inspired me a lot when I was a little girl. His films are more then mere movies. They tell stories that come from inside. And then I love all films of Federico Fellini. He plays with meanings, people, genres. Another film director I like a lot is Lars Von Trier. In his films he shows how much we tend to cover our problems, how our social environment tries to push us to do things in our life, and what we can do to remain true to ourselves.

What are your dreams, professionally speaking, and your projects for the future?

I have never done a feature film but I am working on it now. It is a huge project. The main character grows up with me for years already. I started writing this story about six years ago when I still lived in Moscow. Observing the people around me, I started writing about a girl who is absolutely lost. She is a tiny creature who does not even know who she is. She is lost in this world and she tries to do something with it. Then her friends start to push her in a certain direction but at the end it is the main character who pushes the whole story forward.

Which one of the short movies you directed you are most proud of? And why?

All my films are like my babies. I grew up with them from the beginning till the end. My stories are a lot about me, about my environment. They reflect what I feel, what I hear. Sometimes even little things touch me a lot, and then I start to go deep inside them, to understand and to open new doors for myself. And then I am very proud of my team, especially of Anastasia Maslova. This actress and friend inspired me a lot.

If you had an unlimited budget what type of movie you would like to produce and direct?

I would create some mystical, mysterious and philosophical film about transformation between time, and people and work. Actors I would love to work with are Penelope Cruz and Angela Melina, and Matthew McConaughey and John Malkovich. I think they are perfect for a film about transformation.

How much of Olga can we see in your short movies?

There is a lot of Olga in each of my films. A story does not have any reason to exist if you don’t tell the truth to your audience.

Where do you find your inspiration for the stories?

My inspiration comes from my environment, from the people around me, from my neighbors, from my friends, from my lovers, from everyone. Having said that… you have the right to remain silent, because everything you say might be used in my next script!

Web: https://www.olganv.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onewvision/

Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4089151/

ADVERSUS