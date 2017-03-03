N21 Fall Winter 2017 2018 backstage in 60 seconds.

It is always nice to see so many big names in the world of fashion getting along together so well. Sometimes the chemistry is right, as it was the case backstage at the N21 show at the Milan Fashion Week (Fall Winter 2016 2017).

Beautiful models, important hair stylist (Anthony Turner) and makeup artist (Tom Pecheux), and – and we really love this – a lot of space for everybody to work, to move, to hide, to shoot and to film. We tried to summarize this backstage in 60 seconds. Difficult? Yes. Impossible? Almost. You watch the video, and then decide.

ADVERSUS

