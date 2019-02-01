Models backstage at the Byblos Fall Winter 2019 2020 Show in Milan

Live the feeling of the last minutes before the beginning of the Byblos Fall Winter 2019 2020 Fashion Show at the Milan Fashion Week. Models are ready and they are (almost) in a good mood. This means that they are available to the video and photographers backstage. A colourful backstage, good lights, wide open space, what else can we ask for?

WATCH THE VIDEO

Enjoy this short video, to get the feeling of what happens behind the scenes of a big fashion show, at the Milan Fashion Week Fall Winter 2019 2020.

ADVERSUS