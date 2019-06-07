Meet Viktoria Seliverstova, Russian actress. And the new ADVERSUS Cover Model

Viktoria Seliverstova is the main character in our new short movie “the closet”, and also our featured cover model. Actually Viktoria is a professional actress, but she could very well be a model with her body, long blond hair, and beautiful features. But Viktoria decided to dedicate her life to acting, and she is really a very good actress, still young but already very much in control of her career.

We shot the short movie “the closet” and the photos you can find here below on the same day, and it was really an easy job, thanks to her acting and creative support. Enjoy watching our little masterpiece and her photos in the gallery here below. (The interview is after the photo gallery).

WATCH VIKTORIA SELIVERSTOVA IN OUR VIDEO: THE CLOSET

WATCH VIKTORIA SELIVERSTOVA’S PHOTO GALLERY

Viktoria Seliverstova Adversus Cover Model. Photo Alessio Cristianini

Please tell us something about yourself

My name is Viktoria Seliverstova, I am 24 years old, I come from Russia and I am a professional actress. I have been working for four years in theater, and it has been the best time of my life. I have been a classic ballet dancer for 12 years, it is like my second passion, after acting. Actually I used to work as a teacher, some acting classes, I like to give my knowledge to other people.

What are you currently doing? Where do you live?

Right now I spend part of my time in Thailand, where I work for television and commercials.

What are your hobbies?

I like swimming, I like acrobatic, I like all kinds of sports. I also like art, I like to go to museums, travel, I like my life… haha J

How did you start acting?

When I was 4 years old I went to my mom, and told her I wanted to be an actress. After 5 seconds she told me: “…ok, you can do it!”. We started from ballet, it is not really acting, We started from dancing, but for me it was not enough, I wanted to speak, not just move, I wanted to express my feelings, I wanted to express them using also my voice. When I was twelve years old, my uncle, who is a professional actor in Saint Petersburg in Russia, took me to theater school.

It was nice to have good company, make a group, play the guitar, sing… after five years I decided to go to theater university, and to work in a theater.

How is it to work in a theater?

I did not expect it to be like this, at the beginning I imagined I would work in movies or television, I did not think about becoming a theater actress. But when I started acting in the theater it was so real, like a line… like a life… non stop. And I like it, because you feel it right at that moment. After, when you finish, you feel the energy coming back to you from the public. When you make a movie you will feel it later, after the production is finished. In the theater instead you feel it right at that moment, and it is like a drug. The first time I felt this energy from the public I started crying, it was incredible.

Your biggest dream is…

My biggest dream? I want to have my own theater. I really like Russian culture, Dostoyevsky, Pushkin, Stanislavski. I want to continue acting. But my biggest dream is to have one day my own theater. My other dream is to be able to act in a movie where I can show my different sides, as an actress. I really hope I can do it.

ADVERSUS