Makeup 2018. It is all about the eyebrows

Backstage at the Vionnet SS 2018 Fashion Show in Milan, acclaimed M.A.C senior make-up artist Pablo Rodriguez, was so kind to explain the make-up look to us. This look is all about natural skin and eyebrows (yes, eyebrows are still very very important). Watch the video interview, read the interview below and have a look at the photos. And then… copy the look!

‘It’s a very, very natural skin with minimal foundation, powder and concealer. So we use very little product, only when necessary. What makes the look is the straight eyebrows. It is not a long straight eyebrow, but it’s a short straight eyebrow. To copy this look you make something like a very dark like dot in the center and then blend it to the sides. It’s quite fierce looking because the inspiration for the collection is Japanese warriors. You know, Asian eyebrows tend to be quite straight so we kind of try to change the shape on all the girls into straight eyebrows.‘

We ask Pablo how we can achieve this ‘very-beautiful-very-little-product’-skin if we do not have a flawless skin.

‘I think the best is to use a very sheer foundation to even out the color of the skin and then wherever you need more coverage you just use a bit of concealer. Only there where you need it instead of going for full coverage. It looks a lot more natural and it’s easier. And only a little bit of powder in the center of your face, the forehead, the nose and under the eyes. If your face looks a bit shiny at the side, like natural shiny, then that’s fine, but shiny in the center is not that attractive. That’s it is. It is very simple.‘

