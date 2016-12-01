Magic Hairstyles by James Pecis for Antonio Marras

“Pure magic, and a lot of inspiration”. These the keywords we copy from James Pecis’ interview to describe the beautiful hairdos we saw on the catwalk at the Antonio Marras Summer 2017 Show in Milan.

The show, and the hairstyle of the models, was inspired by the fifties’, there was a lot of dancing on the catwalk, freedom in the clothes and no rules.

James Pecis, Hair Stylist, brought this freedom and inspiration also in the hair. It is all about using the right products, as he says: “We are building up texture, hair spray, a lot of hair spray. and technique, it is all in the technique”. As you can see in this short backstage video at the Antonio Marras Summer 2017 Show, Milan Fashion Week.

