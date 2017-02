There were – as usual – many beautiful models backstage at Etro at the Fall Winter 2017 2018 Show in Milano. Beautiful and famous. But one model stood above all others this time.

We are talking about Leah Rodl, a very beautiful model from Germany who literally stole the attention of the photographers from the other models who were waiting for the beginning of the show. Watch this short clip we shot just a few minutes before the beginning of the Etro Fall Winter 2017 2018 Show in Milano.

ADVERSUS