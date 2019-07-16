Lauren Parsons about the MSGM make-up look: All you need is a bit of worn-out eyeliner

Make-up: eyeliner. Fashion Show: MSGM SS 2019. Make-up: Lauren Parsons for MAC. Photo: Charlotte Mesman

Backstage at the MSGM SS 2019 Fashion Show we interviewed make-up artist Lauren Parsons. Lauren created, in collaboration with the MAC Cosmetic Team, the make-up for this fashion show. Key product in this look is the black eyeliner with which Lauren Parsons created a kind of dreamlike, worn-out morning after make-up look. Watch the video interview and the photos. Copy the look!

This is what Lauren Parsons told us:

With this look we’re almost looking at a dreamlike state. So it’s essentially beautiful girls who have gone to sleep and they woke up in last night’s eyeliner.

So we’re doing like a little flush on the cheek which is great in this hot climate that we have in Milan right now, and then we’ve just got a little bit of eyeliner just on the inner corners of the eye that we’re smudging out and making it just look a little bit more worn out.

For the skin we used Marine-Bright Formula Essence (serum), really pushed into the skin, we followed that with Time Check Lotion, and then a little bit of Face and Body Foundation and concealer where needed, with a little bit of under eye actually under the eyes and also just in these areas as well, just to lift.

For the eyes were using Smolder eyeliner which is the classic black MAC pencil and we’re just putting it just in the inner corners of the eyes, and smudging it out a little bit just so it’s got that worn in feel, but not a sexy look.

For the lips were using Patentpolish Lip Pencil. We’re putting the color on and then putting a little bit of dim lip erase just around the edges, just to fade the lip line a little. So everything is just that little bit more nonchalant.

All products: MAC Cosmetics

