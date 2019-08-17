Ksenia is the new Adversus Cover Model

Ksenia is our new Cover Model. This beautiful model comes from Poland, we met her and shot her video and photos in Milano on a sunny summer day.

Ksenia ADVERSUS Cover Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Ksenia is our new cover model, and a super smart girl. She is a model, but also a Law student with very ambitious and clear plans for her professional future. And I have no doubt that she will achieve exactly what she wants from her life. I say that because I have always thought that when you have a dream, a plan about your future, things tend to happen. Just saying… :-)

As you can see below we have produced a very good cover model feature, thanks to our joint efforts and to Ksenia’s help. Ksenia is very versatile, and shooting her video was a matter or really not more than 15 minutes. With the right model also these things tend to happen. ;-) Alessio

Ksenia is represented in Milan by Olympia Model Managementhttp://www.olympiamodel.com@olympiamodel Read on for the interview, but do not forget to look at the pictures and at the video below. Alessio

How did you start modeling? I started modeling when I got to University and wanted to work a bit in the meantime. So I started wandering what I could do and modeling looked much more interesting then to being a waitress like the rest of my friends. So then just I had to lose 10kg and find an agency. One year later, full of study sport and a bit of diet, I became a model!

Are you working as a full time model, or do you also study at the same time? Curently I’m on the 4th year of law simultaneously. (the interview continues below)

What do you like about being a model? I adore to be a model! I love traveling, fast life, changes a place of staying, meeting new people every day. Modeling also force me to eat healthy as well as do sport almost everyday. It’s a great treat from my boring law student life.

And what do you dislike about being a model and about the model lifestyle…? I don’t like that my career is not up to me, as I’d like, it mostly depends on my agents and of course if clients will like my type of beauty, on which I don’t have to much leverage. The second thing is that I never know If get a job until the last moment because clients like changing their minds.

What will you be doing 10 years from now, if your projects will go as you plan? I will be a lawyer specialised in new technologies cases.

Shopping. Are you a shopping addict or if they had to depend on you… the big brands would go bankrupt? I like shopping, like every girl I guess but if had a choice to go skiing for example or horse riding sport always wins. Hmm the big brands are Saint Laurent and Victoria’s Secret.

We would like to thank Olympia Model Management in Milan. Check their website http://www.olympiamodel.com and their instagram@olympiamodel

