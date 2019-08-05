KATYA – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Katya is our new Featured Model. She is not only a really beautiful girl, she has also a very interesting point of view about life, and I enjoyed discussing with her during and after the shoot. But let’s talk about the shoot, shall we? Katya is from Russia, but I met her in Milan, just at the end of the season, before the summer holidays (she was flying back to Moscow the day after our shoot). If you like to know more about Katya watch her video and the photos below, but do not forget to read the interview! Alessio.

Katya is represented in Milan by Olympia Model Management http://www.olympiamodel.com on instagram @olympiamodel Read on for the interview, but do not forget to look at the pictures and at the video below. Alessio

WATCH KATYA’S MODEL VIDEO

Where do you come from? And where do you live? I come from Russia, I live between Minsk (Belarus) and Moscow.

How did you start modeling? The story is very simple… one day my boyfriend told me “Why don’t you go to a model agency? You could be a model” So I went to a model agency and… this is how it all started ;-)

What do you like about being a model? I like it, being a model gives me the chance to express myself, to be more open. Being a model changed a lot of things in my life, and mostly for the better, it improved my personality. I also like to meet a lot of new people, from different countries, different lifestyles, different ideas, different views about life. As I said before, it helps me express myself.

What do you dislike? Actually I would not know… I think I like most of the things in the model life. When I do not like something… I just don’t do it.

What are your plans for the next future? I do not know yet, I am deciding what to do next. I have many plans, but I did not make up my mind yet.

Do you like shopping? I do not like shopping, I find it quite boring, and… it makes me tired! It is not for me! ;-)

WATCH KATYA’S PHOTOS

KATYA – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

KATYA – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

KATYA – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

KATYA – ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

We would like to thank Olympia Model Management in Milan. Check their website http://www.olympiamodel.com and their instagram@olympiamodel

ADVERSUS