Katrina Grey actress, director and citizen of the world. And more, but you will have to watch her interview…

Shooting a video with a model is always a nice experience. But when in front of your lens you have a real actress, it is a totally different story. You can exchange ideas, emotions, fears and doubts, and what you receive is a creative input only a real actor can give you. This was the case with Katrina Grey, actress and director based in London who starred in our new short movie “.Together” – You can watch the short film here below.

Katrina Grey is originally from Slovakia, but she is more a world citizen, having lived practically everywhere on this planet. And she is not planning to stop! Actress, model, but now also movie Producer and Director (she is currently busy with the final editing of her first feature film called Daytime Nightmare, and she is already writing the script for the next one…).

WATCH KATRINA GREY IN .TOGETHER

WATCH THE INTERVIEW

Please intruduce yourself :-)

My name is Katrina Grey, I come from Slovakia, I am an actress. My real name is Katerina Gregushkova, I shortened it into my stage name Katrina Grey, I love that name!

Who is Katrina Grey, in her real life?

I have two little dogs, two Pomeranians, they travel with me everywhere, I love animals, I love cats, dogs… pretty much any type of animal. I like people, I like to hear their stories, I like to get to know people, and I learn languages, I read books, in my free time I write scripts, I travel a lot… I learn about different cultures…

I lived in many countries, I lived in Mexico, I lived in Hawaii, I have family in Hawaii, part of my family is from the USA. I am pretty much a simple person.

You just produced a movie…

Yes, I recently produced a movie called Daytime Nightmare, psychological drama horror thriller. I have been working on it for almost a year now, it takes a long time to make a feature film. I wrote it, I directed it and I also starred in it. Hopefully soon it is going hit the film festivals, I hope you will be able to see it.

Where are you based?

I am based in London, UK, where I work in commercials, and movies.

Where can we see you? Which movies?

I am in a film called Hard Target 2 directed by Roel Reiné, an amazing Director and also Ghost House, Brice 3, Locked Up and a few more…

What are you busy with, right now?

Currently I am writing another feature film that I would like to produce. The one I am writing now is called Hostel Paradise, a horror thriller… yes I guess thrillers and horrors are my favorite genres. But also action and sci-fi.

Your dream role would be…?

My dream role would be to be an elf in a sci-fi movie. I grew up watching Alfred Hitchcock, Stargate… reading fantasy books like Hobbit, so the dream role would be to be an elf, or explore the Universe, being a soldier, or a role like a princess in a Game of Thrones, or a killer… something like that. I like strong female characters.

How did you start your acting career?

I always loved acting, I started very young, when I was five years old I did my first theater play – as a lady buck – (laughs) and then I attended a school of performing arts when I was little, and then when I was 16 I got a scholarship to study in Mexico, where I was doing musicals in Spanish. After I studied Economics at the University, working as a model for commercials (it pays the bills).

What do you like the most about working in the film industry?

I really like shooting, I love being on the set, I get to meet great people, directors, everyone in the industry are so passionate about their projects, and that is what drove me towards the film industry.

What would you like to tell our readers about Daytime Nightmare?

Please support this independent film, Daytime Nightmare, we need every little support that is possible to get. Because being an independent filmmaker is not easy, we do not have a studio to back us up, we have to do everything in our free time, we would be happy if you could follow us and have a look what the film is about, hopefully you will like it and hopefully you will see it in festivals soon :-)

“Lucy’s life changes when her own mind turns against her and her nightmares become her daymares.”

Daytime Nightmare is Twisted contemporary tale bringing nightmares into reality with an 80s style feel and a halloween themed design. It is an independent psychological drama/horror feature film produced by UK company Grey Films team of Katrina Grey and Randy Kalsi. Katrina is a first slovak woman who made a horror film. Written/produced/directed and starring Katrina Grey, produced by Randy Kalsi who is also sound engineer and composer. Cinematographer for daytime nightmare is Yan Frame. Katrina is London, Uk and Thailand based actress known from Ghost House, Hard Target 2 and Brice 3 and this is her directorial debut originally from Slovakia born as Katarina Greguskova. The movie deals with real nightmares and takes you into the story from a point of you of main protagonist Lucy. Randy Kalsi is an executive producer and sound engineer and composer for Daytime Nightmare currently working on sound post production promising not only visual experience but also great original music and sound effects. Movie is already edited and currently in the sound post production with expected completion in an autumn 2019 and than aiming for film festivals. You can see in the movie actors like thai superstar David Asavanond also action actor Ron Smoorenburg known from “Who am I” fighting with Jackie Chan and many other Hollywood movies.