Katrina Dubrovskaya Adversus Cover Model

Spoiler Alert: our new cover model, Katrina Dubrovskaya, deserves a seat in the Pantheon (if you do not know what a Pantheon is, find it on some search engine) of the Adversus Cover Models. It does not happen very often to meet and work together with a model so talented and creative as Katrina. She is beautiful, of course, but beauty alone means nothing, especially when you are shooting and you need inspiration. Katrina is pure inspiration.

Katrina Dubrovskaya is Russian, but I guess she spends more time on a plane moving from country to country than what she actually spends in any location. Red, extremely long hair, light blue eyes, and the innate ability to understand what the photographer needs from her, and to give it before you even understand what it is that you needed… sounds complicated but – believe me it makes the life of a photographer much, much easier.

Katrina Dubrovskaya is not only a model. She studied art and is actually an artist, a very talented painter. I had the opportunity to attend to the opening of ‘Pscychedelic Spirits’ her art exhibition in Bangkok. Bangkok is also where we shot the photos and the Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad anyone…?) inspired video you can find on this page.

Enough said, I will let you go through her gallery, and watch the video.

If you want to know more about Katrina, you can follow her instagram page https://www.instagram.com/katrina_model/ and if you are interested in her paintings, this is Katrina Dubrovskaya’s artist page https://www.instagram.com/katopainting/

I have the feeling this will not be the last time Adversus will feature Katrina. We will see. :-)

