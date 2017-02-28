John Richmond is back, and he is rocking to world!

On February 24th 2017 John Richmond presented a preview of his new collection. In the heart of Milan, a rock party to introduce 20 outfits for women, 20 for men, these outfits are already available online on the official John Richmond website at https://johnrichmond.com/

This was just a preview, the new collection will be presented next September, but in the meantime you should expect some more previews, capsule collections. It is 2017 after all, and we have to get used to a new way of doing fashion.

Watch our interview with John Richmond in the video you find at the beginning of this page, and have a look at the party photos here below.

