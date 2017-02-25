James Pecis interviews Tom Pecheux. We made a front :-)

Two of the most famous names in the world of beauty in fashion. Tom Pecheux, the best makeup artist and there is no question about that, and James Pecis, the ‘most wanted’ hair stylist in the fashion business, and when we say Vogue, we mean Vogue. The real Vogue editions, not the local ones.

We met Tom Pecheux and James Pecis backstage at the Antonio Marras Fall Winter 2017 2018 Show at the Milan Fashion Week, and when we saw them together, just minutes before the show, we could not pass up the opportunity of a double, exclusive interview with these two top names. And here they are – uncut and raw – Tom Pecheux and James Pecis, interviewing each other. A unique interview, don’t miss it!

ADVERSUS