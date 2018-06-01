If looks could kill… an amazing look for the models at the Frankie Morello Summer 2019 Show

It does not happen often to be surprised by a fashion show. Fashion is becoming boring. Luckily there are some shows, Frankie Morello was one of those, where we can still be – pleasantly – shocked. So when we accessed the backstage, just before the beginning of the show, the models were showing off a shocking, futuristic look, white/light blue contact lenses, hair and makeup you could find only on the set of a sci-fi movie. And the models loved this look! Watch our video, find more pictures below.

