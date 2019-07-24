Hellen Beatryce ADVERSUS Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Some girl have it. Some girls don’t. Some models have it, some models don’t. Hellen Beatryce has too much. Of everything. She is beautiful, smart, she is creative, she is not afraid to dare, and she is fun. Everything together. In one single girl. Can you believe it? :-) Of course Hellen Beatryce comes from Rio de Janeiro… where else?

I had a great afternoon shooting with Hellen Beatryce, when she saw the ‘Virgin Killer Sweater’ she looked at me and told me: “I have to shoot in it, I love the Virgin Killer meme, I have to wear it!”. And she did. And she was amazing.

Plus… Hellen Beatryce hit me right at the heart when she asked me to listen to Marilyn Manson in the background during the shoot! Marilyn Manson! My love/hate/love again relationship with MM is known only to my closest friends… how could she know I love to shoot while listening to Marilyn Manson? Is she maybe (also) a witch…? Maybe yes. In any case, as soon as I put MM on everything was finally perfect, and you can see it from the video and the photos. Watch the video here below (it starts with an amazing tribute to her favorite top model, Coco Rocha), and the photo gallery. And… and… and… of course do not forget to read her interview! Alessio.

Please introduce yourself to the readers of ADVERSUS My name is Hellen Beatryce, I am 20 years old, I am from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and I am a model!

How long have you been a model? I have been a model for three years.

How did you start modeling? How did I start? That is kind of a long story. I grew up as a not very graceful kid. So when I was 12 my mother saw me struggling because I was very tall, and the guys my age were not as tall and they laughed, because you know… you get the curves… I was so awkward. So she put me in a modeling course, and after that I was like from an ugly duckling to…

A beautiful swan! :-) …exactly! :-) And I liked it so much that I thought “I have to work with that” so as soon as I graduated high school I started working as a model.

In Rio de Janeiro? Yes in Rio

And now you are in Milano Yes, and I am planning to go to other cities. China is one of my possible destinations.

What do you like about being a model? I love being a model, because I feel like it is a form of art, live art. When I started I just wanted to be the blank canvas where the artist paints his art, because it just feels so important… there is no other way to explain it. I just wanted to be art.

And what is it that you do not like about being a model? The bad part of the industry is all the rest that is not art, the way you end up selling your whole life, what models do… we sell our image, and sometimes people do not want who we really are, they want the image that they have of us. So we have to be that, and sometimes it is just too overwhelming and sad.

Who are your favorite top models, the ones you consider to be your inspiration, if you have any? I do, I have. I really love Coco Rocha, because she is just so versatile and she never goes out of her own beliefs and she is always very coherent, I like how she puts herself out there in the industry. And also her talent, she is incredibly amazing and talented and… she is an amazing canvas! She really knows how to be art. And Gisele, every girl in Brazil grows up listening about “Oh Gisele! The Top Model!” so she has always been a big influence in my life, as a model.

You are still young, but you are also a girl who uses her brain. Did you already think what you are going do to when you finish your modeling career? Yes, I have thought about it. I would like to keep on the art section, but maybe not exactly modeling or styling like that, just still pursuing art, of maybe taking care of people’s lives. Because nowadays the world is just so hectic, you know, that it is easy to just forget who we are, I have been there myself where I forget who I am… I know it is hard. So maybe as a nutritionist, or a psychologist maybe I will go back to college. Or maybe I will just you know, get married, have children, live in a tiny city… yeah I kind of love that too! I really want to live in a tiny city when I am older.

