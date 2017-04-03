Hair styles: two pony tails to create an elegant chignon with Peter Gray

An elegant and sophisticated hair look, created by Peter Gray for the Mila Schon Fall Winter 2017 2018 Show at the Milan Fashion Week.

We met Peter Gray in a very busy and stressful morning, backstage at the Mila Schon Show in Milano. Just a few minutes before the beginning of the show Peter talked to us, and told us more about this elegant hair look. Two pony tails netted and twisted in a very original and easy to copy chignon. If you want to know more, find out how to copy this hair look, just watch the video, and follow the instructions.

