Hair styles: two pony tails to create an elegant chignon with Peter Gray

An elegant and sophisticated hair look, created by Peter Gray for the Mila Schon Fall Winter 2017 2018 Show at the Milan Fashion Week.

We met Peter Gray in a very busy and stressful morning, backstage at the Mila Schon Show in Milano. Just a few minutes before the beginning of the show Peter talked to us, and told us more about this elegant hair look. Two pony tails netted and twisted in a very original and easy to copy chignon. If you want to know more, find out how to copy this hair look, just watch the video, and follow the instructions.

ADVERSUS

You may also like

Trashy, dirty modern and cool hair looks for Byblos Summer 2017

A bright blue strip on the eyes. Val Garland for Ports1961

Sexy wet hair looks. How to, and what not to do.

Tom Pecheux: glamorous, chic and punk makeup looks for the N21 Show

Perfect skin, minimal makeup for Val Garland at the MSGM Show

Perfect skin, minimal makeup for Val Garland at the MSGM Show

Eyebrow trends for summer 2016