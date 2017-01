Mark Carrasquillo directed the MAC Makeup Team backstage at the Etro Summer 2017 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. A beautiful fresh makeup. Beautiful cheeks, no contouring. No hard lines, the color feels like real. Clean brows, curled lashes.

Mark added three medium and one long lashes at the end. Flirty and sexy, beautiful clean mouth, perfect skin. Really real girls, textures are mostly mat, no glittery products for this gorgeous makeup look.

