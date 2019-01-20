Fendi Men’s Fall Winter 2019 2020 Collection

“Dualism is in the DNA of FENDI, under every form,” says Silvia Venturini Fendi. Dialogue is one: the encounter and connection of two personalities. Silvia Venturini Fendi and “Guest Artist” Karl Lagerfeld: a lifetime creative relationship, now becoming explicit in the Men’s Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Collection. Handwritten notes, images, sketches: a moodboard seamlessly connecting a Parisian studio with a ginormous library to the Roman one, becoming a Collage print transported throughout the Collection. A sketch initiates the conversation – a tailored jacket with shawl collar on one side and lapel on the other.

Everything is dual: futurism and classicism swirl in a palette dominated by black, beige and brown, with accents of red and electric blue. Transparency and see-through give consistency to FENDI’s free-flowing lightness, playing with volumes and materials: the tuxedo is cut in organza, just like halves puffer parkas and intarsia fur pieces. Zippers split knitwear and plongé nappa pieces in two, functionally, interchanging left with right, front with back. The metallic and shimmering luster of silver and gold is a streetwear reminiscent presence, from the anorak to the mink coat. Little chains draw pinstripes on high-collared shirts and lines on ribbed knits.

A futuristic FF logo alternates with a calligraphic one, found also on accessories, from gold chains to chevalier rings. Shoes echo Lagerfeld’s signature, as the Cuban heels on cordovan or patent shoes.

A functional traveler, the FENDI man brings his essentials around into cases, studded, foldable or defended by transparent covers turning into shoppers. FENDI’s legendary Baguette makes its debut for men: from mini to maxi, in precious croco or mink and Selleria leather. To be worn cross-body, hand-carried or as a belt bag. The Peekaboo family with its members and evolutions: X-Lite Fit and the new Essential for men. The signature bonded nylon of PORTER meets the two iconic FENDI shapes, which become ultralight and outsized in this contemporary collaboration. According to Silvia Venturini Fendi, the moment is ripe to bring sartorial formality back, always with a FENDI twist.