Ermanno Scervino fall winter 2018 2019. Winter blossem

Coats marked by a definitely masculine cut, sometimes with asymmetric collars of inlaid fur. Fine to the touch sheepskins, just like the cashmere. Oversize sweaters, hand-embroidered in weaves never seen before. Long and wide skirts in tulle, organza or with inlays to combine tartan and valenciennes. Bon-ton dresses with inlays on Chantilly lace and satin.

Punk-rock tartan with patchwork inlays of lace for dresses and skirts, or brightly coloured for pant suits. Silver shoes, gloves and belts. In conclusion, hand-crocheted organza ruffles materialise on the evening gowns with a genuinely haute couture savoir-faire.