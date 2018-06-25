Ermanno Scervino fall winter 2018 2019. Winter blossem

 
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019

Coats marked by a definitely masculine cut, sometimes with asymmetric collars of inlaid fur. Fine to the touch sheepskins, just like the cashmere. Oversize sweaters, hand-embroidered in weaves never seen before. Long and wide skirts in tulle, organza or with inlays to combine tartan and valenciennes. Bon-ton dresses with inlays on Chantilly lace and satin.

Punk-rock tartan with patchwork inlays of lace for dresses and skirts, or brightly coloured for pant suits. Silver shoes, gloves and belts. In conclusion, hand-crocheted organza ruffles materialise on the evening gowns with a genuinely haute couture savoir-faire.

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019
Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2018 2019

 
 