Erika, Adversus Featured Model. A brazilian beauty with a French look.

ERIKA – Adversus Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

Our new ADVERSUS Featured Model, Erika, comes from Brazil, but if you told me she is French I would not have any doubt about it. Erika is very beautiful, and she has a “je ne sais quoi” that makes her special, and again French is the only adjective I can think about. With her trendy haircut, and those big black eyes she absolutely looks like she just jumped out from Amélie, the movie. We spent a beautiful morning shooting the photos and the video you can find here below, and talking about her plans, her modeling career, and about the differences between working as a model in Brazil, and in Europe. Very different when you see it through the eyes of a model. Believe me. Alessio

Erika is represented in Milan by THE WOLVES MODEL MANAGEMENT On the web and on Instagram

Please tell us more about yourself… My name is Erika, I am from Brazil, and I am 23 years.

We are in Milan, now. Is this the first time for you in Milan? No, it is the second time in Milan, I have already been here two years ago.

And after Milan, your next destination? I am going to London for just one week after the summer, and then off to Paris

ERIKA – Adversus Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

ERIKA – Adversus Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

ERIKA – Adversus Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

How did you start modeling? I was in Belo Horizonte, and they stopped me on the street and asked me if I wanted to be a model, for Ford Models. I started with little jobs, some magazines. Then at the age of 17, after I finished school, I started traveling. For one year I have been traveling, and after that I moved to Sao Paulo and that was when I started modeling full time, because before that I was still studying.

ERIKA – Adversus Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

What do you like about being a model? I like being a model, I always wanted to be a model, I love the fashion world, I love to have the opportunity to travel and to see the world, there are so many girls at my age who cannot do it, and I have this opportunity. I always say I am 23 but my soul feels much older, I have so much experience, I feel more mature than other people my age.

ERIKA – Adversus Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

ERIKA – Adversus Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

What is it that you do not like about being a model? What I do not like about being a model… I think it is being far away from my family. It is a lonely job, you are always alone, if you are sick you are alone, if you have to go to the hospital you are always alone.

ERIKA – Adversus Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

ERIKA – Adversus Featured Model – Photo Alessio Cristianini

What is your plan for the future, when you finish modeling? What do you want to do in five years from now? After modeling… I plan to be still modeling after five years!!! I hope so… J I just want to travel, work, have a good life. It is hard now, two months here, two months there, too many things happening… I hope in five years I will be able to have a better life, and still be working as a model.

