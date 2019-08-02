Erika, Adversus Featured Model. A brazilian beauty with a French look.

Our new ADVERSUS Featured Model, Erika, comes from Brazil, but if you told me she is French I would not have any doubt about it. Erika is very beautiful, and she has a “je ne sais quoi” that makes her special, and again French is the only adjective I can think about. With her trendy haircut, and those big black eyes she absolutely looks like she just jumped out from Amélie, the movie. We spent a beautiful morning shooting the photos and the video you can find here below, and talking about her plans, her modeling career, and about the differences between working as a model in Brazil, and in Europe. Very different when you see it through the eyes of a model. Believe me. Alessio
Erika is represented in Milan by THE WOLVES MODEL MANAGEMENT On the web and on Instagram
Please tell us more about yourself… My name is Erika, I am from Brazil, and I am 23 years.
We are in Milan, now. Is this the first time for you in Milan? No, it is the second time in Milan, I have already been here two years ago.
And after Milan, your next destination? I am going to London for just one week after the summer, and then off to Paris
How did you start modeling? I was in Belo Horizonte, and they stopped me on the street and asked me if I wanted to be a model, for Ford Models. I started with little jobs, some magazines. Then at the age of 17, after I finished school, I started traveling. For one year I have been traveling, and after that I moved to Sao Paulo and that was when I started modeling full time, because before that I was still studying.
What do you like about being a model? I like being a model, I always wanted to be a model, I love the fashion world, I love to have the opportunity to travel and to see the world, there are so many girls at my age who cannot do it, and I have this opportunity. I always say I am 23 but my soul feels much older, I have so much experience, I feel more mature than other people my age.
What is it that you do not like about being a model? What I do not like about being a model… I think it is being far away from my family. It is a lonely job, you are always alone, if you are sick you are alone, if you have to go to the hospital you are always alone.
What is your plan for the future, when you finish modeling? What do you want to do in five years from now? After modeling… I plan to be still modeling after five years!!! I hope so… J I just want to travel, work, have a good life. It is hard now, two months here, two months there, too many things happening… I hope in five years I will be able to have a better life, and still be working as a model.
Erika’s instagram @erikamartinsc
