Dreamy ‘morning after’ hairdos with Anthony Turner for MSGM Summer 2019

Sexy hairdo at MSGM SS2019 Fashion Show. Hair: Anthony Turner. Foto: Charlotte Mesman

Backstage at the MSGM SS2019 Fashion Show we interviewed Anthony Turner. The top hair stylist told us how to copy the sexy hair look he created for this fashion show. Watch the video interview and the pictures, and copy the look!

This is what Anthony Turner told us:

The inspiration for the show is this idea of dreamers, kind of optimistic dreams. Massimo Giorgetti’s idea of this woman is the idea of a dreamer optimistic dream, maybe dreaming of a better future. Just somebody that kind of has this optimistic outlook on life, I guess.

We wanted to make the hair feel a little bit litteral, because the hair really feels like it’s been slept on. It’s literally bed head and it feels almost as if the hair hasn’t been washed for a few days either. It feels a little bit kind of rough around the edges, almost a little tiny bit of rock’n’roll.

We used a tiny bit of L’Oreal Paris Hair Expertise EverRiche Dry the Pline and quite a lot of the L’oreal Wild Stylers Beach Waves. We mixed those two products together and basically what we’re achieving is this kind of matte – almost kind of beachy – texture. It really does feel like we haven’t even put a comb, or a brush, through it. We’re just putting a product in, drying it with my hands, and just kind of letting the hair decide for itself what it wants to do. A kind savage, a bit wild and a bit rough around the edges. Perfect for the summer.

