Dominika – ADVERSUS Featured Model. Photo Alessio Cristianini

Models are beautiful. At least they are supposed to be beautiful. It is true, we all have a different idea about beauty, and the latest wave of political correctness is trying to influence it. But we are old fashioned, what can we do about it? We like beauty, in the traditional way. And our new Featured Model, Dominika, fully embodies our idea of beauty. Tall, blond, an amazing body, a very independent personality and… a university degree in International Business. What else could we ask for? Not much. Read on.

We shot the photos and video on a relaxing summer morning in the center of Milano, and at the end of the shoot we asked Dominika to tell us more about herself, her life as a fashion model, her plans for the future.

Where are you from? I am from Poland, from the city of Wrocław. Maybe you know it as Breslau…

How long have you been working as a model? I started modeling when I was a teen ager, about 14 years old. I have been traveling a lot around the world, but then I stopped in order to finish my university studies. And now that my university is finished, I am back into full time modeling. (the interview continues below)

Dominika – ADVERSUS Featured Model. Photo Alessio Cristianini

Which countries did you work and live in? I worked and lived in Japan, in China, a little bit around Europe but I think I was a little bit too young for the European market. But mostly Asia.

How did you start? I was approached by a model agent when I was shopping with my mom. I never thought about it, but she gave us her business card and about one week later we went to the agency. This is how it all started.

What do you like about being a model, about your job? I like traveling, of course, seeing new places and meet new people. You get to be alone and live alone, so you just learn a lot about yourself, I think it is the biggest bless you have in your life when you are alone and you just rely on yourself.

What don’t you like about modeling? Maybe the waiting? We models have to wait always, but it also teaches you a lot, to be patient. Sometimes the industry is… broken. You just have to learn to rely on yourself.

And what about your university degree? It is a Bachelor in International Business, I want to continue studying but not in Poland, I will find a University abroad.

What is your professional plan, not about modeling, but after you will have finished being a model? I have two options. I cannot decide yet. One is being a visual merchandiser, I also wrote my thesis based on that. The other job I am thinking about is connected with films, the production and the organization of the whole movie, there are studies already about it and I really think I would like to get into that.

Dominika is represented in Milan by INDEPENDENT MODEL MANAGEMENT http://www.independentmgmt.it/ on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/independent_mgmt/