The Fairy. Santhita, the new Adversus Cover Model

Your favorite top models are…

I do not know if she can be considered a top model, or a celebrity, but I like to follow Kendall Jenner, I enjoy following her life through her social media.

Do you think she is beautiful?

I think she is beautiful and sexy…

Let’s talk about makeup. How do you usually makeup when you have a night out with your friend? What is you makeup style?

I like to makeup in a very natural way. The focus is always on foundation, and then lips are equally important. A perfect skin and a beautiful mouth are the most important parts of my beauty routine.

Favorite make-up brand?

I think Bobbi Brown is the brand where I can find most of the products which suit me and my makeup style. For now at least.

Your favorite city in the world? Where do you like to hang out when you have some free time from your work?

Singapore, definitely Singapore.

Why this city? What makes it so special?

It is an amazing city, it is beautiful, trendy, modern but also very traditional. I like everything in Singapore, I love to hang out in Singapore every time I can go there. And shopping in Singapore is… amazing!

Three words to describe yourself

Funny, spontaneous, and… can I say it… sexy?

Your best quality is…

You should ask my friends, they will tell you many things ;-)

And a bad aspect of your personality?

Sometimes (but only sometimes!) I am not as self confident as I think I should be…

Your hobbies and interests?

I love to play piano any time I have the chance, it makes me relax and always puts me in a good mood. Unluckily, because of my job, I do not have a lot of time for piano lately.

What type of music do you usually listen to? What will we find in your smartphone music collection?

Hip hop, R’n’B, pop-rock, of course love songs…

Your favorite all-time song?

I do not have one favorite song, it depends on my mood, on the situation, on many things…

What attracts you in a man?

I think look and personality are both important. Please, a handsome guy with a wonderful personality ;-) Thank you.

What do you do when you see a guy you like? How do you let him know you like him?

I smile and I look at him. But he must be a really special type of guy…

The most stupid compliment you ever received from a guy…

A guy told me I am the most beautiful girl in the world… should I believe him? No, seriously, when they try to use the ‘you are the most beautiful’ opener… I lose interest.

What do you like the most in your body?

My eyes. I think I can easily express my feelings with my eyes, and they are big too!

And what would you like to change in your body?

Nothing, I am happy with the way I am.

Flat shoes or high heels?

It depends on where I have to go. If I have a night out, definitely high heels, but during the day, or when I work, shoes with short heels are my choice.

How do you like to dress in your free time?

I like to wear shorts and flat shoes. I like the cute but sexy look :-) What do you think?

