Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel as special editions with extended equipment

Growth for the Platinum Edition from Porsche: The Platinum Editions of the Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel contain high-quality equipment that makes these models particularly appealing. The extended standard equipment includes 21-inch Sport Edition wheels in Platinum with a satin finish, eight-way leather sports seats with Alcantara seat centres from the Cayenne GTS as well as a number of other comfort features. Together with the Cayenne Diesel and the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, the Platinum Edition now comprises four Cayenne models.

The high quality of the new Platinum Edition models is demonstrated by their refined yet understated exterior. In addition to the standard exterior colours of black and white, five optional metallic paint finishes are also available: Jet Black, Mahogany, Purpurite, Carrara White and Rhodium Silver. The exterior package includes elegant and sporty touches in high-gloss black, tinted privacy glass at the rear and wheel arch extensions in the vehicle colour.

The Platinum Edition stands for sporty functionality. Bi-Xenon main headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Power Steering Plus and front and rear Park-Assist make driving effortless, whether travelling on long-distance journeys or driving around the city. The automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors prevent glare from the traffic behind.

As you enter the vehicle, the “Platinum Edition” lettering is revealed on the front door entry guards of the refined Cayenne S models.

All of the outer headrests bear the Porsche crest and the front seats can be heated. In terms of infotainment, all of the Platinum models are also excellently equipped with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including Online Navigation, the Connect Plus module and the BOSE® Surround Sound System. A further feature typical of this edition is the sporty analogue clock on the dashboard.

The power and consumption values for the new special models remain the same. The 309-kW (420-hp) 3.6-litre six-cylinder bi-turbo engine in the Cayenne S consumes between 9.8 and 9.5 litres of fuel every 100 km, depending on the tyres. The V8 engine with twin turbocharging in the Cayenne S Diesel generates 283 kW (385 hp) and consumes between 8.2 and 8.0 litres of diesel every 100 km, again depending on the tyres. In Germany, the Cayenne S Platinum Edition costs 87,442 euro and the Cayenne S Diesel Platinum Edition costs 90,417 euro (both incl. VAT).