Burberry February 2017 collection for men and women

Burberry premiered its February 2017 collection for men and women tonight, at its Makers House show venue in London.

Models including Burberry’s latest campaign cast Amber Witcomb, Elfie Reigate, Ella King, Myles Dominique, Nora Attal and Tom Fool previewed the looks on the runway, which was interspersed with bronze sculptures by Henry Moore, the iconic British artist that inspired the collection.

All menswear and womenswear looks shown this evening were made available to buy via Burberry’s physical, digital and partner retail networks immediately following the show, as part of the brand’s second straight-to- consumer collection.

Makers House will open to visitors from tomorrow, offering them the opportunity to explore the new collection and the inspiration behind it through a unique exhibition, which includes over 40 of Henry Moore’s works and sculptures.

A collection of 78 limited-edition couture capes was presented as part of the show’s finale. Inspired by the scale and form of Moore’s elemental sculptures, each unisex design was made using unique constructions and referencing elements from the Burberry archive.

Each individually named cape is available for special order, and will form part of a travelling exhibition around the world: beginning tomorrow at Makers House.

THE FEBRUARY COLLECTION

The February collection is inspired by the work and personal style of Henry Moore – exploring sculpture and silhouette, material and process, strengthening proportions and hard-wearing fabrics. The artist’s influence is articulated through form, texture and crafted detail, as well as vivid prints referencing his designs from the archive at the Henry Moore Foundation.

The show also introduced mid-calf boots with an angular cut-out heel for women, and leather brogues with an asymmetric closure for men: both playing on Moore’s abstract sculpture.

THE DK88 BAG COLLECTION

A new collection of men’s and women’s bags was also introduced. Named after the house code for Burberry’s signature honey- coloured gabardine, The DK88 bag collection features classic styles reimagined in Burberry’s new Trench Leather and will launch in full this May. The DK88 collection is a tribute to the fabric at the heart of Burberry’s history.

THE GUESTS

Actors Penélope Cruz, Elizabeth Debicki, Rebecca Hall, Emily Browning,

Kris Wu, Hermione Corfield, Naomi Scott, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kaya Scodelario, Hye Kyo Song, Zhou Dong Yu, Rina Ohta, Ed Skrein, Donald Glover, Benjamin Walker; musicians Tinie Tempah, Benjamin Clementine, Flo Morrissey, Jorja Smith, Héloïse Letissier (Christine and the Queens), Wiley; models Naomi Campbell, Iris Law, Suki Waterhouse, Immy Waterhouse,

Jean Campbell, Jourdan Dunn, Lily Donaldson, Adwoa Aboah, Elena Perminova, Tamara Long, Alex K, Henry Kitcher; as well as directors, artists and photographers Asif Kapadia and Josh Olins.