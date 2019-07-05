Boyish eyebrows, highlights and perfect skin makeup with Miranda Joyce for Giada Summer 2019

Boyish eyebrows, highlights and perfect skin makeup. Fashion show: Giada SS 2019, make-up: Miranda Joyce for MAC, ph. Charlotte Mesman

Curious to know how the make-up artists – backstage at the Fashion Shows – create those lovely no make-up make-up looks? Watch our video interview with Miranda Joyce. She created, together with Mac Cosmetics, the make-up look for the SS 2019 Giada Fashion Show, yes, it is wonderful! A little bit boyish, sporty, but at the same time very sophisticated. Check out the video and pictures and… copy the look!

This is what make-up artist Miranda Joyce told us:

We wanted to present a really beautiful, polished, chic woman, but we didn’t want her to look too lady like. We wanted to give her boyishness as well, a little bit sporty maybe.

So we just made the skin very polished, just concealer no foundation. We used a little bit of powder and then we put a little bit of the Mac eye pencil inside the waterline and in the lash line and then softened it.

So you just have the definition, you don’t see it. It’s just a little bit stronger for the show. We used tinted brow gel in the lashes too so it’s not lashy. Again, it’s just definition. It’s like a trick, my daughter loves this trick.

Then we used a beautiful palette. We brushed across with these two colors. So it is a little bit of sun kissed, just to give some health, nothing too strong. And then we used this lovely highlighter palette. It’s got a little bit of color in it, but it’s got shine too so we highlighted the cupid bow, the nose, the chin, across the eye. It’s about light and shade really. It’s about definition and highlights as well. So it’s a beauty but without looking very makeup.

And the eyebrows are sort of straight. They are quite thick, a little bit brushed in the inside corners and a bit longer maybe, just to give the boyish feel, not lady not arched.

Boyish eyebrows, highlights and perfect skin makeup. Fashion show: Giada SS 2019, make-up: Miranda Joyce for MAC, ph. Charlotte Mesman

