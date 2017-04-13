A blue smokey eye. Yes only one! Ask Tom Pecheux… :-)

When Tom Pecheux is in charge of the makeup it means many things. First of all, it means we are talking about a top fashion designer. And it also means that the makeup will be special, super, original and unique.

And that was of course the case at the Antonio Marras Fall Winter 2017 2018 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. For this show, Tom surprised everybody with an extremely original single sky blue smokey eye. Only one! And what a great idea it as.

Watch this video interview with Tom Pecheux just a few minutes before the beginning of the show. An Antonio Marras show is not a show without Antonio Marras’ magic and art, but without Tom Pecheux backstage, it would not be the same.

