Tom Pecheux, top makeup artist, created an amazingly sexy and natural makeup look for the Philosophy Summer 2017 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. We saw beautiful models on the catwalk, their look clearly inspired by Brook Shields in her blockbuster movie Blue Lagoon.

Innocent freckles, a little sun tan, big eyebrows… Tom Pecheux, and his M.A.C team, were in charge of the makeup for the show, and in this video interview he explains how to achieve and copy this look.

