Beautiful skin, glam eyeliner, nude lips. The make-up for SS 2019 is delicate and sophisticated

Glitter eye make-up is a key make-up trend for Spring and Summer 2019. But be aware, this season’s glitter has nothing to do with the eighties’ disco looks. The glitter eyes for summer 2019 are delicate, soft, feminine and sweet. Wear them with a glowing skin and pretty rosy lips.

Do you want to know more about it? Check out the make-up look created by top make-up artist Tom Pecheux, together with the MAC Cosmetic make-up team, for the SS 2019 Blumarine Fashion Show. Watch the video interview and have a look at the backstage pictures below.

The look for the Blumarine SS 2019 Fashion Show is very fresh, based on what the collection is. The collection is going to be a mix of very sporty clothes with, you know, those (bicycle) shorts and those bras that you wear to go to the gym, but they are in very vivid colors. And on top of it the girls are wearing dresses in chiffon and embroidery. The look is very feminine, very girly, very lovely clothes.

So, the face needed to stay very healthy with a flavor of glam but in a very very fresh way. So we are using, of course, beautiful skin, very transparent, rosy cheeks, a little bit of bronzer and on the eyes you will have like almost an hologram color glitter with a little bit of a violet lavender.

Almost like a little corner eyeliner to open the eyes and give a little bit of glam. The lips are in a very nude color, very rosy with gloss and the cheeks are very healthy.

